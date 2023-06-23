Residents and activists react to Ajax plant ruling

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Judge David Newblatt ruled this week that there are no issues with Ajax's permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
For the past several years, ABC12 has followed the controversy around the Ajax asphalt plant in Genesee Township.
It sits on the border of North Flint, where residents and activists believe it poses a threat to the community's environmental safety.
In April, lawyers made their arguments to Judge David Newblatt over the site's permit.
And the ruling on Wednesday means Ajax can stay.
It's something Nicole Weaver, who lives down the road, isn't very happy about.
"We're just building and building and building and getting more pollution and more pollution and more pollution and garbage around here," Weaver lamented.
Community organizer Monica Villarreal said it's not the outcome she hoped for.
"We definitely thing EGLE can do more and should do more. And has the authority to do more to address environmental justice," she explained
Her group, Michigan United, was one of the environmental organizations in the case.
They feel EGLE should have used air pollution data closer to Flint, rather than the Lansing station.
But she does see a silver lining when it comes to the permit's extra regulations.
Those include stricter testing and dust control, as well as a ban on using recycled oil as a back-up fuel.
But for those living near the plant, like Weaver, it comes as little solace.
"I don't to go outside and go (takes deep breath) 'Ahhh, nice fresh air.' No. I get to go outside and go 'yup, that asphalt plant is up and running,'" she complained.
Villarreal told ABC12 Michigan United's next focus is petitioning EGLE to upgrade Flint's air monitoring station so it can detect more types of pollutants.
Ajax had no comment.