Residents at Bay County senior living complex frustrated with pace of heater replacements

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJRT) - They are waiting for the heat to come back on at a Bay County senior living complex after a number of heaters were shut off because of carbon monoxide concerns.
It was in October when we told you about the problems with dozens of heaters at Country Meadows in Bangor Township.
As this fresh blast of cold weather moves in, some apartments still don't have heaters, and those residents are relying on other ways to stay warm.
The wait has been frustrating for the people who live there.
While residents were provided with space heaters, they are electric, and residents have to pay the electric bills. And even though they've been dealing with this heater issue for months, their rent went up.
It's unacceptable," says Maggie Robinson.
18 units at Country Meadows apartments near the Bay City Mall still don't have main heating units and there was no sign of any being installed today.
"My biggest problem is that we are not told what is going on,' Robinson says.
It was in the fall when it was discovered 60 units had heat exchangers that had cracks and holes and were putting out carbon monoxide.
Replacing the heaters hasn't kept up with the weather.
"That's exactly why I sold my house so I wouldn't have to look at problems like this, by myself," says Judy Jacobs.
But Robinson, Jacobs and Patricia Stroemer are still dealing with the problem of heating their apartments with space heaters. Patricia is 90 years old.
"We spend a lot of time out of our apartment, to stay warm and rent went up and we didn't get anything else done," says Stroemer.
The rent increased by $25.
The complex is owned by Millennia Housing Management in Ohio, which hired Custom Engineering Heating and Cooling to put the heaters in.
Bangor Township Building Official Tim Mark says it's a busy time for heating companies.
"We have other failures that these guys might get called on, they may have already had other projects scheduled," he says.
We've also learned Millennia has only paid for about twenty percent of the heater replacement project so far.
Still, Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley just wants the heaters installed.
"We are now in December, wind chills in the 20s and they don't have heat, why is it taking this long, it shouldn't take this long," says Rowley.
A spokesperson for Millennia says while there was a pause in repairs this week, the vendor is scheduled to be back onsite tomorrow, and all affected residents will receive a rent credit.
All the heaters should be installed by next week.