Residents evacuated after large fire breaks out at a Thomas Township condo complex

  • Updated
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are working to extinguish a large fire that broke out just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at a Thomas Township condominium complex. 

Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent officials to the 9000 block of Greenway Blvd. in Thomas Township after a large fire broke at the Swan Valley Condominiums early Thursday evening.

Fire officials say that residents were evacuated and that everyone has been accounted for.

As of 7:00 p.m. Thursday night, the fire still very active inside the building. Most likely total loss. Officials said that they’ll probably be there until the morning. 

Around a dozen departments responded to the fire.

