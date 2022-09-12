Residents react to Bay City’s Liberty Bridge opening delays

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been undergoing maintenance since last December. The bridge has been completely closed off to traffic since February amid numerous delays caused by supply chain issues.
The current projected opening for the south lanes is this fall and full opening by the end of the year for what will now be a toll bridge.
We went there, talking with residents about how their daily lives -- and businesses -- have been affected.
The bridge closure and construction still very well under way. We did speak with some community members who say no doubt it can be frustrating, but they are hopeful for a quick opening by the end of the year. Some business owners, however, saying that this potentially impacts their bottom line.
“Makes it a bummer at times. With all the bridges, the flows the traffic, things throughout the summer and the events we have, the sailboats coming in and out, it can be an issue,” Bay City resident Jeff Wieszciecinski said.
Wieszciecinski traveled the Liberty Bridge often -- visiting his family and friends on the west side as well as his kids' sports functions. Though he's had to find alternate courses, he says there could be an upside.
“People take different routes and they see other things and they could stop to different businesses,” he said.
But some business owners say the closure may be affecting his business negatively, along with other street closures.
“It's an inconvenience to the customers to have to detour around and not have that direct access to this area,” General Manager at Unclaimed Freight Ace Hardware Jeff Dodick said. “To pinpoint it to the bridge is hard, but there's no doubt it's not helping us.”
For others, the bottom comes down to safety.
“Having this bridge closed for so long, yeah it stinks but I would like to have a nice new bridge completed and not one that has structural issues or maybe could collapse,” said resident Bruce Falcon.
We're told by the Bay City Bridge Partners that crews are working 6-7 days a week, achieving major milestones, and they look forward to offering travelers a better route.
Leaders also tell us that the bridge's tolling will be electronic and that Bay City residents will not pay any tolls until five years after construction is completed and then get a discounted rate.
Residents and non-residents can get a monthly flat rate for unlimited crossings.