Residents who were in the path of Perry tornado react

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Shiawassee County are now beginning the cleanup process after Friday night's tornado in Perry.
That includes removing tree limbs blocking driveways and on top of roofs.
We spoke to the people who were in the path of the tornado who say the roar of it was deafening.
Matt Arnold said the tornado crossed behind his house and knocked down all of his trees, flattened his shed and took out his new swimming pool. He said it looked like a bomb went off.
Charles Johnson was also sitting at home, directly between the public works building and the Veterans Memorial pavilion which saw the brunt of the damage.
Now -- like many of his neighbors -- he is waiting for power to be restored.
Crews are working diligently to remove trees caught in power lines and blocking roadways.
Meanwhile, everyone is pitching in to clean up houses after the storm.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond says no one was injured during Friday night's storm.
The City of Perry has declared a state of emergency because of the tornado.
The National Weather Service confirming that storm was in-fact an EF-1 tornado 430 yards wide with winds up to 95 miles per hour.
Neighbors are asked to stay off the streets while trees are removed from roadways and power lines are fixed.
The City also asks that Perry residents limit their sewer use as the sewer pumps are currently running on generator backup.
Mayor Hammond says that the city is prioritizing areas of need first.
If you live in Perry and are in need of assistance, you are asked to call 911.