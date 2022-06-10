Restoration efforts are underway in Flint to convert blight into beauty

The city of Flint continues on its ambitious plan to combat blight by tearing down homes and commercial properties.
A local non-profit is helping turn some of that blight, that includes repurposing some closed down businesses.
Turning blight into beauty is an ongoing effort that could turn a closed florist shop into a community gathering place in the Grand Traverse District of Flint.
And local residents are showing their support.
"Flint has so many, so much potential in like vacant spaces for that potential to be taken advantage of. And, I'm really happy that someone is seeing that opportunity and using it," said Travis Gilbert, a Flint resident.
"It makes the whole kind of little corridor more active and more usable for the community. I think it's great. It makes it more safe. It makes it walkable," commented Dylan Luna, also from Flint.
Communities First Incorporated has collected donations totaling more than a hundred thousand dollars through an online fund-raising campaign as well as a matching grant from the Michigan Education Development Corporation.
They are currently conducting vision activities to find out what local residents would like the space called "Foodie Commons" to be.
Plans are in place for the grounds behind the former Anthony's Flower Shop on West Court Street, according to Communities First Inc. President & CEO Glenn Wilson.
"It'll have a small bar area. It will have some bench seating where people can come and sit down as groups. So, like, if you want to bring a group like six or seven or eight friends, you'll be able to have a big booth. You'll be able to sit out there. We'll have a lawn area, horseshoes."
(KEVIN) ...as well as what goes inside the now vacant space.
"We'll be doing renovations to the interior, looking at putting in a Ghost kitchen to support local entrepreneurs, public meeting spaces, meeting rooms. Potential things like an art gallery, art features. So, it can be a multi-use community space," added Kathryn Linehan, Fund & Marketing Coordinator for Communities First Inc.
The non-profit is also asking residents to stop, grab some good food, and make their own suggestions on what they would like the space to be to help their community prosper.
Communities First says some of the proposed redevelopment could happen as early as this fall, especially on the outside, with additional development on the inside slated for next year.