Restoring historic buildings

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in The Village of Holly are mourning the loss of history unique to their community after fire severely damages three historic buildings - including the beloved Holly Hotel.
The Holly Hotel dates back to the 1800s. It is not the first time the structure has caught fire, and a local historian says it is probably not the end of the story for the hotel.
"Very few places are so far gone, that they can't do something with them," said Gary Fisher, President of the Genesee County Historical Society.
Historic landmarks have a special place in the fabric of a community.
Fisher says they tell a story.
"Every building tells a story and all communities really have relative to their past is their stories," he said.
In the village of Holly in northern Oakland County, fire ripped through several downtown buildings, buildings dating back to the 1800s. As old as 1850 according to Jerry Walker, the Village Manager.
"The architecture in them and the materials used in them of course they are not like today's building standards," Walker said.
When it comes to fire protection, most century old buildings are not equipped with modern day fire suppression systems. It is something the President of the Genesee County Historical Society says preservationist are hoping will change.
"They would like to see fire suppression in al lot of these buildings," he said.
Fisher, who is also a financial advisor, says it all comes down to one thing - money.
"For me its a no-brainer, but I think it is a cost factor for a lot of these historic buildings when it comes down to refurbishing or fixing up a building or let alone salvaging one it comes down to green back dollars it comes down to money," he said.
Fisher doesn't know the extent of the damages the burned out buildings, but he is hoping it is just another chapter and not the end of story for these old buildings.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Holly Hotel has caught fire twice before in 1923 and again in 1978.