Retired eye doctor pleads guilty in Saginaw area hate crimes case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired optometrist admitted to placing a noose in a Saginaw couple's car and making racist, threatening phone calls to Starbucks stores across the state.
In April, Ken Pilon was charged in federal court with leaving nooses around the Saginaw area and making those calls. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two charges and four others were dropped.
He will possibly get 10 months in federal prison when he is sentenced.
One of the victims in the case was in court when the plea agreement was put on the record. She got her first look at the man who changed how she feels about her own safety.
"He pleaded guilty to everything. He didn't deny anything. He admitted and took accountability for everything that happened," Regina Simon said.
A plea agreement states the federal government is recommending a 10-month prison term for the misdemeanor convictions.
"Ten months to me with someone who has no criminal background, is appropriate, followed with a supervised probation after that, I am ok with that," Simon said.
In the summer of 2020, nooses with a note saying, "An accessory to be worn with your 'BLM' t-shirt. Happy Protesting," were found in the Saginaw area. One ended up in the vehicle of Donald Simon, Regina's husband.
Black Lives Matter rallies were taking place across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
"I am thankful somebody got held accountable. A little more faith in the Justice Department and the police for me, because I didn't think anything would come of it," Donald Simon said about the guilty pleas.
Pilon also admitted he made racially insensitive and threatening phone calls to nine Starbucks stores in Mid-Michigan and the Detroit area.
The Simons are no longer married -- just one of a number of changes that have taken place in their lives since their interracial marriage apparently became the target of hate.
"Some of it for the better and some of it for the worse. I have cameras now, so I saw you coming up. That's something I didn't have before him -- and I monitor them closely. I watch who walks past my house," Regina Simon said.
She still wants one more question answered.
"My biggest question is why," Simon said.
That is when Pilon is scheduled to be sentenced at the federal courthouse in Bay City on March 23.