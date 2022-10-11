 Skip to main content
Retiring Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah's name will be on the November ballot

He never withdrew his name from the election after announcing his retirement amid sexual harassment allegations

Judge Joseph Farah has served on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Genesee County since 1998.

His integrity was called into question when it was learned that he had been accused of sexually harassing an intern.

Judge Farah has been off the bench since the allegation came to light in August. A former intern accused the judge of sexually harassing her.

Her allegation was investigated and the judge submitted his letter of retirement to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Office with an effective date of November 9, one day after the November 8 general election.

Judge Farah is seeking re-election he filed in early March. He is all but assured a win because he is one of two incumbents running for two open seats on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court . The top two vote getters get a seat on the court.

After the election on November 8th, the very next day Judge Farah is retiring. According to the Michigan Constitution the Governor will then have to appoint someone to his seat.

That person will have seek election to the seat during the next judicial election which will be held in 2024. The winner of that election will then serve out the remainder of Judge Farah's term which doesn't expire until 2028.

The findings of the investigation into the allegation were turned over to the Judicial Tenure Commission. That is the body that oversees judicial conduct. They struck a deal with Judge Farah that allowed him to retire, with his pension, on November 9.

