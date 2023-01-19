Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager.
Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500.
Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19, 2021, as he left Hooters on Bay Road in Kochville Township.
Deputies were called to the restaurant that night after someone heard gunfire. They said Patrick was found dead near his vehicle.
The 38-year-old had been alone as he closed up Hooters.
Investigators said a witness saw a man in a white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel said he believes the shooter knew Patrick's work schedule.
The victim was a beloved father. Loved ones told ABC 12 Patrick worked around the clock to support his two daughters.
People who have tips in the case can remain anonymous. They are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).