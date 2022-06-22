Rib Fest back in Bay City after nearly decade hiatus looks to benefit businesses and nonprofits

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With record-high gas prices, vacationing at home is something many people are interested in this summer, and Bay City just may be the place!
A long-time event in the city is back after a nearly decade hiatus.
Excitement is starting to build as preparations are under way for the revival of the beloved Pig Gig in Bay City at Vets Park, now known as the Labadie Rib Fest. And as organizers tell us, it really is a win-win-win for the community, for local charities and for area business.
Rib Fest runs July 28 to July 31 and people are excited for the event to return after ending in 2013.
Wendy Dore, who led the Pig Gig event in Bay City for 20 years, tells us that over $1 million for children's charities was raised over the years and the economic impact on the city was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And leaders of this year's Rib Fest hope to make a meaningful impact as well.
“From gas stations to hotels to restaurants to people coming in for the weekend and spending time here in Bay City, it was a huge void in their calendar and people are ready to come back,” said Jay Samborn, co-organizer of Labadie Rib Fest.
Over a dozen local nonprofits will also be there -- and hope to benefit from the exposure by sharing their missions with event goers.
“Being a donation-only based house, it is really important for us to be out in our community and work with our community,” said Jo Ellen Strieter, Executive Director of the Toni & Trish House.
“This is an opportunity for us to get back out here show people that we still exist and bring in new people that don't know about us,” said Michele Vennix, Commission Coordinator of the Toni & Trish House.
Rib Fest will host both local and national musical acts, a pig race and -- of course -- lots and lots of ribs, including a celebrity rib cook off to raise money for charity.
“People are very excited. We attract people from Illinois, from Ohio, from Indiana and even further way, you know, people who are visiting definitely make this a weekend stop,” said Samborn.
And with sky-high gas prices, enjoying entertainment close to home couldn't come at a better time.
“It's something for people to do during this crisis right now. The gas prices are so high, they can stay in town and have fun here,” said Bay City resident Earl Ramey.
Organizers are already looking ahead to the future and say they are eager to keep the event going in years to come.
For more information, visit BayCityRibFest.com.