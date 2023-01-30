Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters

FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan.
A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills.
"Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas Gatlin, executive director for Carriage Town Ministries.
Although the shelter anticipated a rate increase when putting together the 2023 budget, it still stings a little.
"Prices go up in one area, we gotta make cuts in other areas. That's just the way it is. Every year we plan a balanced budget and that's what we have to do," said Gatlin.
Nearby at My Brother's Keeper, executive director Debra Hayes said their most recent bill was about $2,600- up $600 from the same time last year with comparable use.
But she said it's not like they can just scale back in the dead of winter.
"You're consuming the energy and it's necessary. You can't have these people in the building and it's freezing cold. If you can't supply their needs in here, why are they coming here," Hayes explained.
My Brother's Keeping is working to update their building's lighting to LEDs and save power.
Even up in Saginaw, the Mustard Seed woman's shelter has to eye its budget. In December 2021, they paid around $900. But in 2022, they paid more than $2,000.
Like the others, she said electricity and heat are things that can't be cut at a shelter.
"Everybody with these rate hikes has to take a look at how they spend money and the different ways to do that," said Roe.
But for now, Gatlin told ABC12 they'll just have to see how things pan out.
"We'll know better in February when we receive those January bills- and in the first quarter of this year as we get the bills for January, February, and March- just how that's gonna impact us. We know one thing: it's not going down," he explained.
Consumers Energy told ABC12 the rate increase for non-residential users is more complex and individualized.
They also said that homeowners or renters struggling with bills can reach out to them for assistance.