Road cautions as temperatures drop this weekend

As temperatures drop to near freezing today heading into the weekend - road conditions are the biggest concern.
Genesee County Road Commission Communications coordinator, Kylie Dontje says that with the coming cold front, they are well prepared.
"This week has been really the first actual snow that we've seen this year so far and it's our goal here at the road commission to make sure that the roads are safe for drivers," she said.
With freezing low temperatures, oftentimes salt isn't the only solution. Alternatives to salt includes, sand, ice-melt, and in the Road Commission's case, an in-house liquid mixture.
"We do use a liquid as well, that's an anti-icing mixture and we make that here on site and we use that alongside the salt and it helps it work a little bit better at lower temperatures."
As we look to brace the freezing temperatures, keep in mind that safety is always a priority.
"Slow down, no need for rushing, leave early if you have to and watch for our blinkers," said equipment operator, Rick McLin.