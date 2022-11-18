Road cautions as temperatures drop this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Road cautions as temperatures drop this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

As temperatures decrease, snow plowing increases here in Genesee County

As temperatures drop to near freezing today heading into the weekend - road conditions are the biggest concern.

Genesee County Road Commission Communications coordinator, Kylie Dontje says that with the coming cold front, they are well prepared.

"This week has been really the first actual snow that we've seen this year so far and it's our goal here at the road commission to make sure that the roads are safe for drivers," she said.

With freezing low temperatures, oftentimes salt isn't the only solution. Alternatives to salt includes, sand, ice-melt, and in the Road Commission's case, an in-house liquid mixture. 

"We do use a liquid as well, that's an anti-icing mixture  and we make that here on site and we use that alongside the salt and it helps it work a little bit better at lower temperatures."

As we look to brace the freezing temperatures, keep in mind that safety is always a priority. 

"Slow down, no need for rushing, leave early if you have to and watch for our blinkers," said equipment operator, Rick McLin.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you