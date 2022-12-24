Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&