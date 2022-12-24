 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west with
gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - Roads continue to be hazardous into the holiday weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has drivers working around the clock, but preparation began days ago.

Winter weather has road crews working around the clock this holiday

"We make sure that all of our equipment is in good working order and salt is delivered well in advance of the beginning of any snow storms," said Jason Garza, associate region engineer for operations for MDOT.  "With this storm we've made sure we have full coverage with all of our staff, especially with going through a holiday weekend."

Crews are combating blowing snow and the frigid temperatures, making their job more difficult.  

Michigan State Police reported several accidents Saturday across Mid-Michigan.  

Danielle Swanson was on her way to work when she ended up in a ditch.  "I was trying to change lances, started spinning and ended up in a ditch," Swanson told ABC 12.

Winter weather storm creates dangerous driving conditions

Adam Tatro with Double K & S towing has been helping stranded motorists knowing every call also puts him in danger, especially when the roadways are treacherous.  

"We take the move over law seriously.  I have been hit by mirrors of passing cars, just doing my job."

Tow truck drivers busy responding to winter weather storm

Driving conditions are expected to improve Sunday, but drivers are being asked to slow down.