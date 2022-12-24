Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Roads continue to be hazardous into the holiday weekend.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has drivers working around the clock, but preparation began days ago.
"We make sure that all of our equipment is in good working order and salt is delivered well in advance of the beginning of any snow storms," said Jason Garza, associate region engineer for operations for MDOT. "With this storm we've made sure we have full coverage with all of our staff, especially with going through a holiday weekend."
Crews are combating blowing snow and the frigid temperatures, making their job more difficult.
Michigan State Police reported several accidents Saturday across Mid-Michigan.
Danielle Swanson was on her way to work when she ended up in a ditch. "I was trying to change lances, started spinning and ended up in a ditch," Swanson told ABC 12.
Adam Tatro with Double K & S towing has been helping stranded motorists knowing every call also puts him in danger, especially when the roadways are treacherous.
"We take the move over law seriously. I have been hit by mirrors of passing cars, just doing my job."
Driving conditions are expected to improve Sunday, but drivers are being asked to slow down.