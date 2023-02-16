Roughly 2 weeks after a hazardous train derailment in Ohio town, frustrations mount at meeting over residents' health concerns

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation in the form of sleet, snow, and freezing rain favored in the morning and afternoon before transitioning to more sleet/freezing rain during the afternoon. Precipitation eventually transition snow during the evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&