RSV in children slowly rising in Genesee County

  Updated
  • 0
The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an unseasonal early surge of Respiratory Syncytial virus or RSV in babies and children.

Matthew Peters is an Epidemiologist at the Genesee County Health Department he said this is the season for seasonal respiratory illnesses.

"Usually begins in the fall and peaks in the winter. So this isn't so far out of the ordinary," he said.

As cases of RSV rise in some parts of the country Genesee County isn't seeing anything alarming at this point. But there isn't a sure way to tell the exact numbers.

Peters said Health care providers in Michigan are not required to report RSV cases to the local health departments.  But, there is a way local leaders can track the prevalence of this common virus through a tool provided by the CDC.

"What we do use is the CDC has a national surveillance network which participating hospitals and diagnostic labs can submit there results voluntarily, Peters said.

"So we do take a look at that and note just general trends and with that in mind we are seeing a slight increase over the past couple of weeks."

RSV is a seasonal respiratory illness that causes common cold type symptoms mostly in babies and children. Most recover within 10 days, but in some cases it can become severe.

"Something like pneumonia or inflammation of small airways in the lungs," said Peters.

The epidemiologist said there are steps you can take to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe during RSV, cold and flu season: wash your hands; cover-up coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect surfaces; avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick just in case it is RSV or something else.

 Peters said you should seek medical attention if you experience something unusual, have long lasting symptoms, or difficulty breathing.

