Russian/Ukrainian family settle into new life in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Just a day away from the one-year mark of when Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian-Ukrainian family is now learning to call Mid-Michigan their home.
The family of four lives in Midland after a local man whom they've known for years is sponsoring them.
The family knew they had to leave their home when they learned of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to invade Ukraine.
"The moment we all woke up and heard the news that the president started the war, which is, they never call it the war, which makes us worry more," Natasha Iakovleva said.
That was the exact moment when she, her husband and her two children needed to flee Russia for the U.S.
"I knew that was wrong. I was against his decision," she said.
Natasha met Midland resident David Jenkins 20 years ago when he traveled to Russia on missionary trips, and she was his interpreter.
She refers to him as her "American father." Little did she know David would play a pivotal role in her family's life forever.
"At the very first second he said you should just move to America," she said.
That's when the paperwork began for David to sponsor Natasha and her family through the Uniting for Ukraine or U for U program of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
"It was designed to do exactly what we needed to have done," Jenkins said.
Natasha's husband was in Ukraine at the time, and for two months, the couple had no contact until they reunited in the country of Georgia with nothing but backpacks and the clothes on their backs.
"They've just upended their entire life. They're in a strange country, in a one-room -- no heat, no electricity," he said.
But when the process finally came to completion, David picked up the family in Chicago in early December.
Ironically, it had been Natasha's dream to spend Christmas in America.
"In Russia we don't show emotion, we don't smile with our teeth. People here are very open, very caring," she said.
Natasha owns a successful coffee shop in Russia and now works at a coffee shop locally.
Her husband is an apprentice at David's jewelry business.
They eventually hope to own a home and officially set up roots here. And every day, Natasha is grateful.
"I believe there is hope and there is light at the end of the road," she said.
Natasha and David say once the family gets settled in a bit more, they hope to help others transitioning to the U.S.
If you'd like to learn more about the U for U program, click here: https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine