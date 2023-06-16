Ruth Mott Foundation launches Flint impact investing strategy with initial commitment of $5M

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ruth Mott Foundation is on a mission to create opportunities for Flint residents to contribute and thrive beyond traditional grantmaking.
For over 20 years the Foundation has awarded grants to local organizations doing important work. The Foundation recently launched their impact investing strategy this week along with an initial commitment of $5 million. The strategy seeks to advance racial equity and address four priorities within the north Flint community: youth, economic opportunity, public safety, and neighborhoods.
"We try to bring a lot of our activities and tools to making a difference in our Flint home community," said Raquel Thueme, president of Ruth Mott Foundation. "One of those is now impact investing and it goes beyond grant making."
The Foundation has already made two impact investments:
- $1 million to ELGA Credit Union to expand its loan program supporting small businesses and homebuyers in north Flint.
- $302,000 loan to Evergreen Community Development, the organization operating the Flint Development Center.
"This loan is used to operate this building, so the loan was to get the building up and running and to do some of the rehab that we had to do in the building," said Shelly Sparks-Green, executive director of FDC.
As FDC continues to benefit from the loan, it exemplifies how the Foundation's mission-related investments intend to have high social returns that overall benefit the city of Flint.
"And that's our goal to remain diligent to what we are supposed to do, so that other opportunities grow for other organizations," said Sparks-Green.
And it is another lever of the Foundation's long-term commitment to the community.
"Ruth Mott left an endowment to keep the Foundation serving and helping the community forever in perpetuity," said Thueme.
The impact investing subcommittee of the Ruth Mott Foundation Board of Trustees assists in evaluating local and regional impact investment opportunities.
