Saginaw African Cultural Festival set to kick off on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It is billed as the longest ongoing Black arts festival in the country.
The Saginaw African Cultural Festival kicks off tomorrow in Saginaw.
It's an event with plenty of food and entertainment, but there will also be a chance for people to get some information to improve their health, physical and mental.
"This year our theme is Cuumba, Cuumba, which means creativity, to leave a place better than you found it," says festival treasurer Karen Lawrence-Webster.
This will be the 55th year for the Saginaw African Cultural Festival where the grounds of the old Morley School will be filled with artwork, vendors, plenty of food, and this year plenty of books.
The festival is honoring the late long-time Saginaw principal Charles McNair, as a bookstore has been created in his name.
"The community has donated over 700 books that we are going to give away to children free," says Lawrence-Webster.
There will be a 5-K event in the city.
"The entertainment is local, they may not live in Saginaw, but they were born and raised in Saginaw, and they may be living in New York, but they are coming back," she says.
MSU Extension is sponsoring a health tent, where attendees will be able to get information on a variety of topics.
"Friday night we are going to focus on mindfulness, mental health, and health and nutrition, on Saturday we are focusing on children youth and families, and Sunday we are focusing on community food systems, urban gardening and fresh food and vegetables for the community," says Mark Rankin, MSU Extension District 9 Director.
"We are going to have some conversations with our youth about their mental health and what is going on in Saginaw," Lawrence-Webster says.
She says the festival is for all of Saginaw and surrounding area.
"It's a celebration of the city, because we think these grounds are sacred grounds," she says.
All the fun begins tomorrow with the opening ceremony at one o'clock and the festival runs through Sunday.