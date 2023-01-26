 Skip to main content
Saginaw area Edible Arrangements driver not injured as his delivery vehicle is shot up

Investigators believe incident at Saginaw party store prompted the shooting on I-675

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver, thankful to be alive after his vehicle is shot up after leaving a party store in Saginaw.

Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire on it.

He wasn't hurt and the delivery driver for Edible Arrangements was able to keep his van on the road and get back to his office.

This all started after the man made a delivery in Saginaw on Monday afternoon.

Today, investigators were looking over the bullet holes left in the Edible Arrangement delivery van.

They dug out three bullets in all.

"It could have been much, much worse," says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

A delivery driver for the tasty treats had just made a delivery in the Saginaw area at around one Monday afternoon and stopped at a party store at the corner of Janes and 6th to get something to drink.

A few people were standing outside the store.

"Something going on here that doesn't look right, and he didn't feel comfortable," says Federspiel.

He says the 31-year-old Saginaw County man didn't go in the store and started pulling out of the parking lot.

"Person came up to him started banging on his window, he hit my car, you need to get out," Federspiel says.

The delivery driver says he didn't hit another car, drove off, and then apparently was followed by a silver car with tinted windows.

Federspiel says that car pulled up alongside the van on I-675 as the delivery driver was trying to get back to the store on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

"The victim said it was a handgun, semi-automatic," the sheriff says.

The man was not hit by the gunfire, returned to the store and called police.

Federspiel believes the shooting stemmed from the incident at the party store.

"We think that was a ruse on part of the suspect, to get him to get out of the vehicle so he could be robbed, or injured," he says.

We talked to the owner of Edible Arrangements, and she says she is thankful the driver wasn't hurt, and they are still processing what happened.

She says in her 16 years of owning the store, nothing like this has ever happened. She is looking at adding some security measures.

"For anybody else out there, especially our workers who are delivering and have work to do, be careful," Federspiel says.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information on the incident at the store or the shooting itself to give his office a call.

