Saginaw Arthur Hill student-athlete killed in Tuesday night shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Arthur Hill student-athlete is shot and killed and as police search for suspects, friends wonder why this happened.
It was late Tuesday night when police were called to a Buena Vista Township neighborhood for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a teenager had been shot multiple times.
The victim was 18-year-old Mazzie Rudison, who police say just hours earlier had attended a football practice, getting ready for his senior year.
Now police are trying to find out who killed him.
"He was the little brother I never had," says Evan Booker, a friend of Mazzie Rudison's.
Rudison was a standout basketball and football player who attended Arthur Hill High School.
Police say Rudison was shot to death here on North 26th Street in Buena Vista Township at around 11:40 Tuesday night.
"Sad situation, senior, going into high school, getting ready for football season and his life was taken," says Buena Vista Township Police Detective Russ Pahssen.
Pahssen says Rudison doesn't live in this area, but he came to this location for an unknown reason with two other people.
He believes after Rudison arrived, there was some type of altercation and Rudison was shot.
"We've got some leads, we have witnesses who gave good information, so we are still searching out for the leads, we have some security camera from the area from the homes," says Pahssen.
Rudison's death shocked his friends, like Evan Booker, who played basketball with Mazzie when they both attended Arthur Hill.
"He was a multi-sport athlete, he could do it on the field or the court, he had the best hustle I had ever seen, he was one my favorite players I played with," says Booker.
The last three people to die in shootings in the Saginaw area have been teenagers.
Booker is thinking about Mazzie's family as they are the latest to grieve over the loss of a loved one due to gun violence.
"What their parents going to do now, they are so young and losing their lives to the streets, it's just miserable," says Booker.
Police are asking anyone with information on what may have happened to call them at 989-577-9583 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.