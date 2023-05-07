Saginaw celebrates Cinco de Mayo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Though the calendar said May 6, the spirit of Cinco de Mayo continued in Saginaw.
Floats and fun rolled through downtown for the 44th annual parade and festival and it is one of the largest Hispanic parades in the state.
This year's theme was "celebrating our roots."
Participants tell ABC12, it was a day to share their heritage and bring people together.
The event marks the famous May 5, 1852 battle at Puebla in Mexico, in which a small army of Mexicans defeated French forces sent by Napoleon III.