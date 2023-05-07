 Skip to main content
Saginaw celebrates Cinco de Mayo

  • 0

THE CALENDAR SAYS MAY 6TH--BUT THE SPIRIT OF CINCO de MAYO CONTINUES IN SAGINAW.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Though the calendar said May 6, the spirit of Cinco de Mayo continued in Saginaw. 

Floats and fun rolled through downtown for the 44th annual parade and festival and it is one of the largest Hispanic parades in the state.

This year's theme was "celebrating our roots."

Participants tell ABC12, it was a day to share their heritage and bring people together. 

The event marks the famous May 5, 1852 battle at Puebla in Mexico, in which a small army of Mexicans defeated French forces sent by Napoleon III. 

