Saginaw City Council puts $5 million in ARPA funds towards new clinic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw locked in a use for more American Rescue Plan funds on Monday.
In a 7-to-1 vote during their November 28 meeting, the city council voted to put $5 million toward a new behavioral health clinic.
Those are clinics that offer treatment for mental health crises and substance use disorders.
"I know there's a big demand. Especially with the pandemic. There was a lot of depression. People suffering while being in the house. A lot of people need these services," said Saginaw councilwoman Priscilla Garcia, weighing in with her experience as a social worker in the bay region.
She said it's why she voted in favor of the clinic last night.
The vote chips in $5 million towards the clinic's estimated $15 million cost.
"I deal with a lot of low-income clients. So I see the depression, not knowing where to go to for those type of services, maybe their insurance isn't covering them. So this would be a hub for a lot of different people to come in and use those services," she added.
Amy Bartels Roe, director of the Mustard Seed woman's shelter in Saginaw, echoes Garcia's support.
"People need to be given a choice. Sometimes people burn bridges with agencies. So I think this will give our people options," said Bartels Roe.
She told ABC12 many residents of her shelter over the years have made use of other mental health care services.
And while many move on and get back on their feet, others with tougher struggles like substance abuse may need a backup.
And she hopes that's what the new center can provide.
"We have good services in our community, but I think we can definitely do better," she said.