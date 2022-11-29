 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts
of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Saginaw City Council puts $5 million in ARPA funds towards new clinic

  • Updated
  • 0

It's part of a larger, $100 million medical investment along the Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw locked in a use for more American Rescue Plan funds on Monday.

In a 7-to-1 vote during their November 28 meeting, the city council voted to put $5 million toward a new behavioral health clinic.

Those are clinics that offer treatment for mental health crises and substance use disorders.

"I know there's a big demand. Especially with the pandemic. There was a lot of depression. People suffering while being in the house. A lot of people need these services," said Saginaw councilwoman Priscilla Garcia, weighing in with her experience as a social worker in the bay region.

She said it's why she voted in favor of the clinic last night.

The vote chips in $5 million towards the clinic's estimated $15 million cost.

"I deal with a lot of low-income clients. So I see the depression, not knowing where to go to for those type of services, maybe their insurance isn't covering them. So this would be a hub for a lot of different people to come in and use those services," she added.

Amy Bartels Roe, director of the Mustard Seed woman's shelter in Saginaw, echoes Garcia's support.

"People need to be given a choice. Sometimes people burn bridges with agencies. So I think this will give our people options," said Bartels Roe.

She told ABC12 many residents of her shelter over the years have made use of other mental health care services.

And while many move on and get back on their feet, others with tougher struggles like substance abuse may need a backup.

And she hopes that's what the new center can provide.

"We have good services in our community, but I think we can definitely do better," she said.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.