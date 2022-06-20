Saginaw City Council to decide on future of apartments in high-rise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Saginaw's landmark buildings could have a new future.
The 12 story Huntington Bank building will be a topic of discussion at Monday night's city council meeting.
"Saginaw Future" is working with a developer and proposing more than a hundred apartments in the high-rise.
Council will decide on establishing an "obsolete property rehabilitation district" at Monday's meeting.
Tom Miller with Saginaw Future said that it's just one step in the long, expensive process to rehab the building.
