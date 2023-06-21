Saginaw Co. Board chair reflects on 'wild' meeting, Belleman dismissal

SAGINAW. Mich. (WJRT) - Now that the applause has subsided after Tuesday's meeting, what's next for Saginaw County after its board of commissioners voted to fire the county's chief executive.
Robert Belleman's tenure as the county's controller came to an abrupt end last night.
It was an interesting night, with people speaking in support of Belleman while others saying he created a toxic work environment.
And there is that second vote that is a little unusual.
We talked about that with Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boyd, as well as what's next for the county and why it took people so long to speak out about Belleman's management style.
"I was hoping to avoid having it so crowded and such a wild meeting, but ultimately we got the correct result,' says Boyd.
A wild meeting indeed, with about one hundred people in attendance, people speaking in support of County Controller Robert Belleman, while others, including elected officials, berating his management style that they felt has created a toxic work environment.
Why did it take so long for this to come out in the open?
"They stated last night that they were in fear of retaliation," says Boyd.
The first vote to dismiss Belleman was 7 to 4, one short of the needed super-majority.
But commissioner Lisa Coney told Boyd she reconsidered and wanted to change her no vote to yes.
When I contacted Coney, she did not want to comment on why she changed her mind.
"I think she considered all the evidence that was presented last night, and after thinking about it in a non-pressure situation and decided the appropriate thing to do was to do was vote yes," he says.
Belleman will get one-year severance pay and online records indicate the controller's pay is around $143,000.
Boyd says meetings are being conducted on how the controller's office will function in the short-term.
For the first time in more than ten years, the county is looking for someone else to manage its daily operations.
"We are going to go through the normal search process. We are going to make it as wide as possible and try to attract some talent," Boyd says.
We talked with Robert Belleman and he told me he did not want to comment until he has legal counsel.