Saginaw County Animal Care & Control wins Animal Shelter of the Year

A "paws"-i-tively meaningful award was given to the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control recently -- Shelter of the Year!
The shelter was recognized for their efforts, including their care of a very special dog you may remember -- Bella.
The award comes as shelter leaders say they've seen a plethora of horrific animal abuse and neglect cases this year.
We told you that story about Bella about a year ago. She chewed off her own leg to escape an entanglement. Stories like that, they see all the time.
"We have had, sadly, an extreme amount of emaciated stray puppies come into the shelter. We've had 13," Director of Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Bonnie Kanicki said.
That 13 was just in the past three weeks.
"It was very humbling. It was very exciting. I was thrilled for the staff," Kanicki said.
She also credits the community for the award given by the Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers.
"They were following the story of Bella, the dog who chewed off her leg to get out of an entanglement that we ultimately ended up taking to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Through a long series of events, we got her healthy and healed," Kanicki said.
Bella is now living her best life in her fur-ever home in Illinois. The shelter gets updates on her -- just recently, a Christmas card.
"This is an amazing cohesive effort from our community, our animal control officers, our veterinarians, people who came forward with tips during the investigation," Kanicki said.
But Bella is just one of many in Saginaw County left to fend for themselves.
Once at the shelter, they are happy merely to have a warm place to lay, food to eat and, frankly, to be cared about by someone.
"I think it's an amazing tribute to our community," Kanicki said.
For more on how to help the shelter, visit: htps://saginawcounty.com/departments/animal-care-control/