Saginaw County attorney selected to fill vacant Circuit Court judgeship

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a Saginaw County lawyer to fill a vacant judge position.
Julie Gafkay has been selected by Whitmer to fill the vacant Saginaw County Circuit Court judgeship.
The position was left vacant when Judge Janet Boes retired at the end of the year.
Gafkay has had her own law practice since 2003.
She has served as president of the Saginaw County Bar Association and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan.
“I thank Governor Whitmer for making a career-long dream come true. I will respect and fairly apply the law to everyone who comes into my courtroom,” said Gafkay.