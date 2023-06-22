Saginaw County family offers reward money as daughter's death investigation continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County family offering a big reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person that they believe killed their daughter.
31-year-old Megan Drumhiller's body was found in her Carrollton home in January 2022.
Police considered her death suspicious.
The sheriff's department is now investigating the death as a homicide.
But investigators are not releasing much information and her family is critical of early police work in this case.
The family is hoping someone will step up and give them the information they need.
"Megan was our first born, and she was an extremely special girl and grew into a beautiful woman, I just miss her so much," says Tim Drumhiller, speaking about his daughter Megan.
Megan was found dead in her home on January 28th of last year. There was no sign of forced entry.
"She was very selective and deep in her friendships," says Tim.
And her family believes that someone she knew killed her.
"The family has a very objective and good faith belief that the person was someone that was very, very close to Megan," says Tara Pearson, Megan's Aunt and family attorney.
Police have released little information about a cause of death. Her autopsy indicates she died of asphyxiation, but the manner of Drumhiller's death is listed as indeterminate.
The Drumhiller's claim police overlooked or ignored evidence early in the investigation, including not canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video in the area.
"The most devastating news was when we found out that the evidence had been sitting in Bridgeport for eight months," says Tim.
The family is now offering $100,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.
"This has to have a conclusion, we have had enough, we know this is a homicide and we know someone is still free," says Lynette Drumhiller, Megan's mom.
It's been sixteen months since their daughter was found deceased in her home, and they just want some answers.
"We are hopeful that what we are doing today helps get us to where we need to be and providing clarity to this situation, and that way we can properly mourn her loss," says Tim.
We did reach out to Carrollton Police which initially investigated Megan's death and the police chief did not want to comment about how it handled its investigation at this time.
A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police which also worked on the case says "we are confident there was no mishandling of evidence."
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 989-790-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL