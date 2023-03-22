Saginaw County Health Department helps schools battle obesity

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new partnership with the Saginaw County Health Department and local schools aims to address obesity rates in the area.
Step Up and BWell launched this month in all Saginaw County School districts and encourages students, staff, teachers and families to develop healthier exercise and eating habits.
Saginaw County has one of the highest obesity rates of all the counties in our state, but health and school leaders here are looking to change that starting at a young age.
"Right now, we're looking at a generation that is not projected to outlive their parents," Saginaw Township Health Resource Advocate Shelby Rancour said.
The goal is to get the county in the TOP 25 percentile....and this healthy competition amongst Saginaw County schools is a catalyst.
"I was the fastest kid in the world, and getting stronger and stronger and my legs are powering up," Sherwood Elementary second-grader Michael Barajas said.
He says he likes getting in his physical activity.
And tells us he's well on his way to his goals.
"My arms are weak but I have to bend them," he says of doing pushups.
He says he understands his diet plays a role in his overall health and wellness.
"I eat a lot of carrots to get me healthy...apples, bananas and oranges," Barajas said.
Rancour says parents also play a role, encouraging their kids to log activity on the Step Up and BWell site.
"This is a county-wide initiative so it's all about increasing physical activity county-wide and making it a fun activity not only for kids in schools but also for families as well and getting everyone involved in it," Rancour said.
The county-wide competition is quarterly, and a winner will be announced in May.
The BWell Program launched last spring as an effort to address some serious health challenges in Saginaw County.
Learn more here: https://bwellsaginaw.org