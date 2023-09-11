Saginaw County man arrested after school official tells police about possible assault

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mandatory reporter tells police about a possible sexual assault of a child, which leads to the arrest of a Saginaw County man.
It was Friday when police got information that a middle-school aged child might have been sexually assaulted.
That information came from a school employee, who had been told by a student that a friend was sexually assaulted.
The school employee called police and within hours, a suspect was in custody.
"This one rose to a different level," is how Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez described this criminal sexual conduct investigation.
Juan Batista was arraigned today in Saginaw County, facing at least thirteen criminal charges, including six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department says it received a report Friday morning that a student at a southwest Saginaw County school told a school employee there that the student's friend had been sexually assaulted by a person the alleged victim knows.
The school employee, a mandatory reporter required by law to report the allegation, called the sheriff's department.
"That's what we need people to do, not decide themselves, but forward it to people who are trained to investigate things like this.
The allegation was investigated, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Council was brought in to help.
"Somebody available dropped whatever they were doing in the day and understood that this was an emergency," says Gomez.
The 40-year-old Batista who lives in the Chesaning area was questioned and was arrested that same day.
Investigators interviewed two other children and police believe they are victims as well.
Gomez says the system of helping an alleged victim of sexual assault worked the way its intended to in this case.
"In this case, a person not only said, you know what, this information that I have may or may not be true, but that's not for me to say," says Gomez.
Batista is being held in jail without bond.
Investigators believe there could be two more victims who are not living in the state at this time.