Saginaw County man facing child pornography charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing child pornography charges.
State Police said 32-year-old Clinton Lee Wilson Jr. was arrested after digital evidence was found in his home.
The agency said this week Wilson Jr. was formally charged on July 21 in 70th District Court.
MSP said the investigation began when the agency learned Wilson Jr. was looking at files of child pornography on the internet.
He is facing several charges including aggravated distribution or promoting of child sexually abusive material.