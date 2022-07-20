Saginaw County reporting a huge increase in absentee ballot requests for primary election

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state has released data showing absentee ballot requests are way up this year, when compared to 2018 for the last gubernatorial election.
But those statistics also show the rate of returning those ballots is down when compared to 2018.
Still, the trend of voting by absentee ballot instead of waiting in polling lines is becoming more popular.
That's the case in Saginaw County, where the clerk's office says the number of absentee ballots requested has more than doubled compared to four years ago.
"It's a significant change, a significant increase," says Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.
She said that a lot more people are choosing voting by absentee ballot.
In 2018, the last off-year election, Saginaw County had more than 8000 absentee ballots requested. But this year, that number is more than 19,000 and growing.
"I think a lot of folks thought that A-V ballots had increased mainly because of COVID, folks wanting to stay at home, not go to their polling location, but we can see based on the numbers, its a trend that is sticking around," says Guerra.
Since Michigan election law does not allow absentee ballots to be tabulated until the polls open at 7:00 a.m. on August 2, deputy clerk Kyle Bostwick says people will have to patient as results might not come in for several hours after the polls close.
"We want accuracy so we are not striving for speed here, we want to make sure the votes are tabulated accurately," says Bostwick.
Clerk's offices across the area are busy training election workers and continue to field phone calls and emails about absentee ballots and other voting concerns.
"How the tabulators work, and who is working at the polling locations, and what goes into the security and preparation of the election," Bostwick said.
More people have returned absentee ballots in the county so far for this election than were even requested in 2018, but Guerra has this advice for those who have yet to send them through the mail.
"You are strongly encouraged to return it via a drop box or in person at your clerks office to avoid any postal delays," she said
And while the request for absentee ballots in the state is up by a big margin over 2018, the Secretary of State's statistics show the percentage of people returning those ballots is lower than at this time four years ago.