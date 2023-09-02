Saginaw County seeing an increase in sleep-related infant deaths

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A cause of death for the nearly five-month-old boy in the Saginaw area has not been confirmed, but it's suspected that unsafe sleeping could be the cause.
Little Gregory Barnes could be the tenth child to die in Saginaw County this year from unsafe sleeping through the first eight months of 2023.
The family's grief is two-fold, as his mother died just a couple of weeks later.
20-year-old Amilleiona Barnes lost Gregory on August 9. The little boy died in Saginaw.
While the medical examiner's office has not released a cause of death, the family has been told the child possibly suffocated due to unsafe sleeping. Shirlett Toliver says her niece, Amilleiona was despondent after her baby died.
"She just wanted a fresh start, get away from everything," said Toliver
A little more than two weeks later, Amilleiona died.
The cause of her death has not been determined as the medical examiner awaits toxicology reports.
"She was tired, that baby was tired, she just needed someone to love her," said Toliver.
She added that her niece may have died of a broken heart.
2023 has been a cruel year in Saginaw County for young children dying from unsafe sleeping.
The county had five such deaths in 2022. Gregory Barnes could be the county's tenth this year.
"In Saginaw County alone, we are the fifth highest for infant sleep-related deaths," said Julie Bearup of Covenant Healthcare.
She understands how parents coming home from the hospital with a baby face challenges, but wants to remind everyone about safe sleeping practices for babies.
"Put them right in their crib, on their back, in a safe area, not propped up with a pillow, not on a couch," Bearup explained.
In many cases, parents sometimes fall asleep with their babies, which is not safe.
"Set an alarm, if you feel you are about to fall asleep, put on your phone, put an alarm on to wake you right up," Bearup added.
While Amilleiona's family waits for answers on her death, as well as her baby's, they prepare for a second funeral.
A crowdfunding account has been set up to help the family.
"The last two weeks have been hell on earth," said Toliver.
Saginaw County is ranked fifth for the number of sleep-related infant deaths, and the counties above it are Wayne, Oakland, Kent and Genesee Counties.