Saginaw County sheriff rescinds deputy status of Chesaning police officers

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff has decided the village of Chesaning Police department has been reckless and revoked their individual deputy status.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel says she sheriff's office has been deputizing police officers in other agencies across the county for decades, which allows those officers to make traffic stops and conduct other police work in a different jurisdiction.
But the sheriff says he is concerned about how Chesaning officers have been working outside the village of Chesaning, so he has revoked the six officer's deputizations.
"When I deputize members of agencies outside of my agency, its a big liability," says Federspiel.
When Federspiel deputizes police officers from other agencies, it allows those officers to conduct police work outside their own jurisdiction in the county, under the authority of the sheriff.
But Federspiel says he has learned of multiple occasions where he feels Chesaning officers are abusing that privilege.
"Initiating pursuits eight, nine miles outside of the jurisdiction they were hired to patrol, and they are doing it without my authority, without my knowledge and they don't operate under my policies, it creates a huge liability for Saginaw County," he says.
So he has rescinded their oaths of office, calling their behavior reckless.
"It has been reckless, yes, in my opinion," says Federspiel.
Chesaning Police Chief Rebecca Short did not want to comment on the sheriff's decision, but village administrator James Wickman writes, "We understand and respect that the Sheriff's Department may choose to have a different pursuit policy, and that they may feel the need to manage their risk by not having departments deputized with differing policies. Whether we are deputized or not has no impact on our ability to protect and serve the Village with excellence."
Federspiel says the move means Chesaning officers will have no authority to conduct police work outside the village, unless they have a contract with another governmental agency or are called out on mutual aid.
"What they are doing, I would never allow my deputies to do, there would be discipline involved, but they don't work for me so therefore I can't allow them to operate under my authority," Federspiel says.
The sheriff says its the first time he has rescinded the deputy status of an entire police department.