Saginaw family mourns the deaths of three family members after weekend shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw family is grieving the loss of three loved ones, as gunfire erupted after a family barbecue.
One of the victims was a pregnant woman, but her little baby is still alive.
A family member says the shooting started over a dispute from seven years ago. The family barbecue had ended but a short time after, someone returned and started shooting.
"Just numb just to think that I am not going to see them again," says Sandra Escareno.
She is talking about her sister, Laura Buenida, her nephew, Mariano Escareno, and her cousin Rafael Campos, all 24 years old, all attending a weekend family barbecue on South 11th Street in Saginaw when gunshots rang out at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sandra says there was some discussion about an old dispute before the gunfire started.
"You know just drop, just leave it, you know, everything happened, everyone left," she remembers telling people there.
But then someone returned.
"I went in the house, I swear the door shut behind me, and after I took two steps, I just heard a lot of shots and I ran outside and if I was out there, they probably would have killed me too," she says.
Mariano Escareno and Campos died from gunshot wounds at the scene, while Buenida, who was six months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital. She died from her injuries, but the baby survived the shooting.
"She left us a part of her here," says Sandra.
Two other men also suffered gunshot wounds and arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. Sandra believes Campos, known as Rafa, was the original target of the shooting.
"That's who they came looking for, but when they seen my nephew and my sister out there, they weren't going to let them live because they knew who it was, obviously they knew who it was so they had to take them down and that was just over a dumb argument seven years ago," she says.
Police are releasing few details, other than to say there is no threat to the public and in a press release they did not indicate they are looking for suspects.
A family is devastated by gun violence, one of at least ten mass shooting incidents across the country this weekend alone.
"Its a lot, because they didn't just take one of my loved ones, they took three," says Sandra.
The family is now preparing for three funerals and a GoFundMe page has been organized to help them out.