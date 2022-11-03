 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saginaw FD: Change your clocks, change your batteries this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke alarm detector

Photo of a smoke detector.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is reminding the community about daylight saving time ending this weekend.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, we will program our clocks to "fall back" one hour.

The fire department said residents should also change the batteries in all smoke alarms that day. 

Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines said the department is making a concerted effort to educate people about the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home. 

“Time and again, I’ve seen the life-saving impact smoke alarms can have in a home fire, but I’ve also seen the tragedy that can result when smoke alarms aren’t working properly."

Anyone who needs help or has questions about smoke detectors should contact the Saginaw Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at (989) 759-1393.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you