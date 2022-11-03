Saginaw FD: Change your clocks, change your batteries this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is reminding the community about daylight saving time ending this weekend.
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, we will program our clocks to "fall back" one hour.
The fire department said residents should also change the batteries in all smoke alarms that day.
Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines said the department is making a concerted effort to educate people about the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home.
“Time and again, I’ve seen the life-saving impact smoke alarms can have in a home fire, but I’ve also seen the tragedy that can result when smoke alarms aren’t working properly."
Anyone who needs help or has questions about smoke detectors should contact the Saginaw Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at (989) 759-1393.