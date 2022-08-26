Saginaw Fire receives certification, trained on how to keep infants safe while sleeping

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Statistics show it happens every two or three days in the state of Michigan -- an infant dies due to safe-sleeping related causes.
Hospitals and health departments provide advice and help to families to prevent these deaths.
The Saginaw Fire Department now has a unique designation for keeping infants safe.
"On average we see a 144 deaths per year, due to sleep-related causes," said Colleen Nelson of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
That sad statistic is just for the state of Michigan.
The Saginaw Fire Department is now just the second fire department in the state to receive infant safe sleep certification, meaning all personnel have been trained on how to spot trouble before it happens.
"It's a big deal. In the city of Saginaw, we deal with it a lot. We see infants who are sleeping on their stomach, with blankets in the crib, multiple infants in the crib. Those are all big no-nos," said Brandon Hausbeck, the training and safety officer for the Saginaw Fire Department.
Dr. Samantha Mishra of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it's important to have fire departments involved in preventing these types of death.
"We like to say they are a missing link when it comes to identifying unsafe sleep practices that are occurring in home," she said.
Hausbeck said firefighters can play a role in promoting safe sleeping habits when they are answering other calls for assistance.
"As a fire department, we are in the unique position of being in homes all the time, getting calls for other incidents. But while we are in there, we can notice things and point things out -- this isn't safe," he said.
Fire personnel will give families suggestions on how to keep their babies safe while sleeping and will even give out pack and plays and safe sleep sacks to anyone who requests them.
"If they need a pack and play, if they need a sleep sack, things like that, it gets referred to my office and within 24 hours I am out there. Our job is not only to help those hurt and sick, but also prevent deaths from happening," Hausbeck said.
It's always worth reminding everyone about those prevention guidelines.
"Encourage families to place their baby alone, on their back, in their crib or bassinet or pack in play, so we really want them in their own sleep space and no objects, like stuffed toys or blankets in there," says Nelson.