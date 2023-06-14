Saginaw GOP executive committee member supports Trump, local party is 'healthy'

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The day after former President Donald Trump is arraigned on criminal charges, one of the leaders of the Saginaw County G-O-P says he still has her support.
The Saginaw County Republican Party has had some turbulent times, partly because of Donald Trump, those that support him and those that don't.
They had a contentious convention, where state police were called in to investigate, and delegates have left the party.
The Michigan State Police investigation is done and it's at the prosecutor's office for review.
An executive committee member of the Saginaw County G-O-P says despite the past friction in the party, friction in part caused by the support of Trump and his stolen election claims, she still supports him, federal charges and all.
"Official Saginaw County Republican Party is healthy, growing, we are doing this wonderful Flag Day event today," says Debra El.
That Flag Day event is taking place at this church in Saginaw.
Ell, who is on the executive committee of the party says it's not a political event this year.
Despite Donald Trump being criminally charge for a second time this year, she will vote for him as the party's presidential nominee.
"We don't look at him as our savior or our idol, but what he represents, and he represents we the people," she says.
But that support of Trump has caused infighting in the party, with some delegates leaving the party, or just not being an active member.
"They don't come to the meetings, they send out 300 emails to all of our delegates telling them something about us negatively," Ell claims.
It was in January at the county convention in Thomas Township when police were called to quiet things down.
Executive committee members did file a complaint that election fraud was taking place, claiming some delegates were being harassed.
"They were threatened with arrest, they were threatened with being handcuffed if they voted," claims Ell.
When asked if the local party is really as healthy as she claims, Ell had this to say about the dissenters.
"They are a small little fraction of about 40," she says.
We did speak with Tom Roy, the former vice chair of the county G-O-P.
He has left the county organization but says he and others are still working to help get Republicans elected to office, a group of people who some refer to as "Shadow Republicans."