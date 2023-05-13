Saginaw holds "Team up to clean up" event

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Saginaw is hosting the 3rd annual "Team Up to Clean Up" event Saturday.
The event aims to clean up litter and debris in various locations throughout the city.
Residents, neighborhood groups, local businesses, and organizations were invited to participate in this community-wide day of service.
Volunteers also receive a t-shirt, gloves, and trash bags to assist with the litter clean up.
It is the third annual event and is is citywide effort to clean up litter and debris in various locations throughout the city.