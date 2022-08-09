Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost.
$3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure.
The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development.
That's what city and business leaders say and if Saginaw needs a model on what removing old infrastructure can do for a riverfront, it just needs to look north to Bay City.
"My slogan for this year, its a new season, its a new day," says Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore
And that new day for Saginaw began in the 500 block of South Washington, just south of the downtown area. It sits close to the Saginaw River.
"Most of this is city property or owned by individual developers,' says City Manager Tim Morales.
But that prime property has been difficult to develop the past few decades.
"Most developers take the easy road out, they go to green spaces, where there are no wires, brownfields," says Veronica Horn of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
Funding has been approved in the U.S. House that earmarks $3,000,000 to Saginaw to remove the wires and other property upgrades that would be needed to attract a developer.
"Somebody always has to go first and this is where I think our role may be most important, we are able to put together the resources to get this thing going," says U.S Representative Dan Kildee, who pushed for the funding.
"This is almost a thirty year vision for Riverfront Saginaw," says Sam Shaheen of Shaheen Development.
Shaheen Development has been behind several projects in the Saginaw area in recent years and also developed the Uptown Bay City property along the Saginaw River in Bay City.
It's a mixture of condos, shops, business offices and restaurants and all that was made possible by removing old infrastructure several years ago.
"That's what I see this as being analogous to, is preparing a site for a transformation so that we can bring many of the amenities that have been brought to Bay City here to Saginaw and really reinvigorate Saginaw," says Shaheen.
This funding will become a reality if the U.S. Senate passes the funding bill so its not clear when this work in Saginaw would begin.