Saginaw leaders talk student mental health

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - On the heels of the Oxford High School Shooting, along with the Uvalde elementary massacre and recent shooting at a Texas summer camp, student mental health is a topic at the forefront for leaders right now.
On Wednesday, the Saginaw ISD paired those leaders with student ambassadors, parents and mental health professionals.
The message was perfectly clear. We need the funding; we need to listen to our students and the work is far from done.
“I mean I've seen people struggle, I know I've struggled, I know many people have struggled,” said Emily Smith, Chesaning High School youth ambassador.
That struggle was the topic at Wednesday's meeting, one in a series of school mental health roundtables across the state where state superintendent Dr. Michael Rice and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel met with students, parents, educators, and mental health professionals to learn about student mental health concerns.
One of the key points, the desperate need for state funding for school mental health resources.
“There's been a recognition of not only the needs of young people, but also the need to fund those needs. That the legislature has to be part of the solution,” said Rice.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a bill which calls for a $361 million increase in children's mental health and $51 million for school safety grants.
As Saginaw County High School students use their voices to advocate for mental health education in schools, the legislature would need to support the budget request.
“Definitely depression and anxiety have increased tremendously and again I think that's due to many factors. Social media, obviously the pandemic,” said Stacey Smyczynski, mental health practitioner.
With the influx of school violence and shootings in the U.S and right here in Michigan, these resources may have acted as prevention.
“And that's the results we have in the community, rash of shootings, violence,” said Saginaw mom and grandmother Tamara Tucker.
Dr. Rice says the state has come a long way in student mental health funding, having gone from ZERO funding in 2018 to funding school-based services and additional social and mental health care providers by over 600.
But he said that now is the time to do something lifechanging for this next generation of students.
“And I think we as adults, as people in the policy world, need to listen carefully to the young people whom we serve,” Rice said.