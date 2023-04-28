Saginaw man convicted on only one charge following officer-involved shooting trial

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is convicted on one of two charges in connection with a no-knock warrant raid.
Rae'Quinn Scott was 17 years old in the summer of 2021 when police say he aimed a gun at them as they entered home via that no-knock warrant.
Scott was shot by police and was badly injured.
Late this afternoon, a jury convicted Scott on a firearms charge but was dead locked on the more serious felonious assault charge.
An emotional scene in a Saginaw County courtroom after a jury finds 19-year-old Rae'Quinn Scott guilty of felony firearm. His mother hugs him before he was taken to jail.
Scott was in a home on Harrison in Saginaw in August of 2021 as this video shows police conducted a no-knock warrant at a home that had been shot up in previous weeks.
A confidential source told investigators there were weapons in the home.
Police say Scott pointed a gun at them during the raid, and officers shot the teen several times.
Scott had to have a leg amputated and is paralyzed from the waist down. His attorney is Bruce Leach.
"Very disappointed, I understand how they can not come to a conclusion on felonious assault because there is reasonable doubt," he says.
The jury told Judge James Borchard they were deadlocked on the more serious charge of felonious assault, which is a four-year felony.
"They do apparently agree that a gun was present, but they could not agree on the fact that Mr. Scott assaulted the officer," says Leach.
"I believe they reached a just verdict in this," says Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
He says he seen convictions like this, no conviction on an underlying charge, but guilty on the other.
"This is one of a few counts where you can a verdict of this nature," he says.
Leach says he plans to appeal.
"I hope this sheds light and brings attention to the severity and the danger of no-knock raids and warrants and how they are unnecessary and cause unreasonable risk of harm to everyone in these types of situations," says Leach.
That firearms conviction is a two-year felony and Scott will be sentenced at a later date.