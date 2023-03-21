Saginaw man details how he helped nab couple who turned out to be murder suspects

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man explains how he and his dad helped catch two people, who are now accused of killing an elderly couple in Kansas.
It was on Wednesday morning when the two people from Kansas with ties to Michigan were in Saginaw looking to sell a car.
They were told a person on Park Avenue buys and sells cars and this is where their alleged cross country crime spree came to an end.
On that Wednesday morning, the bodies of two murder victims in Junction City, Kansas had not been discovered yet.
But when two people tried to sell the victim's car in Saginaw and attempt to steal it again from the buyer, Demarcus Nelson helped trip them up.
"She wrote the bill of sale for it, and my dad gave her the money and they were parked right here," says Demarcus Nelson.
Nelson is talking about 29-year-old Kallie Peters, who along with 33-year-old Steven Pierce, came to the Park Avenue home to sell Nelson's Dad a 2006 Buick Lacrosse for $200.
Nelson says it was about ten Wednesday morning when he looked out the window.
"I saw my dad hitting a puppy with a stick because it tried to bite him, and I said, Dad what is going on, he was like, man they are trying to run off with my car, and the dude ran," says Nelson.
We'll get back to the puppy in just a bit. Nelson says he was able to chase down Pierce who was out of the car and put him in a headlock.
"He was biting me and everything when I had him pinned down here," he says.
But he says Peters was still driving the car.
"She came back, she tried to hit us and everything, she was trying to assault us with her vehicle," Nelson says.
Peters eventually jumped out of the car and ran off.
Police arrived and Pierce was questioned, released from custody, but both were eventually arrested later that day.
Getting back to the puppy, Nelson says Pierce and Peters had the dog with them, but now its roaming that neighborhood.
Pierce and Peters face several local charges, including assault.
Three days after they were arrested in Saginaw, police in Junction City, Kansas found the bodies of Roland and Valerie Krissman, an elderly couple who had been murdered.
Pierce and Peters were somehow developed as suspects and police believed they might be heading to Michigan because they had lived in Ogemaw County.
They both now face homicide charges in Kansas. The vehicle they were selling to Demarcus Nelson's dad was registered to the Krissman's.
"I was like, my head was all messed up about it, wow, they were just right here, like, these were two people I was just talking to, they killed people, like, yeah, I was messed up in my head about that," says Nelson.
We were told Kansas detectives were in Saginaw today interviewing people.
At this point, it's not clear what if any connection there is between the murder victims and the suspects.