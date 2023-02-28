Saginaw man gets most of $232,000 back which was seized after MBS to Detroit flight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It was an unusual discovery nearly two years ago.
Nearly a quarter of a million dollars found in a Saginaw's man luggage at M-B-S International Airport.
The money was eventually seized by authorities at a Detroit airport.
But we've learned the man got most of his money back.
Law enforcement officials here in Saginaw County and in Detroit suspected the money was being used for drug trafficking.
But the Saginaw man was not charged with a crime and a recent change in forfeiture laws means he gets to keep a good portion of the loot.
"It's not every day that somebody is going to fly out of MBS with a quarter of a million dollars in their suitcase," is how Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez described his concern this past August.
That rare occurrence happened back in May 2021 and Saginaw authorities allowed the man to board his flight to Detroit, where he planned on getting on another plane to head to Houston.
But the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI met the Saginaw resident when his plane landed that day at Metro Airport.
A civil forfeiture complaint states $232,000 was found in plastic shrink-wrapped and sealed packages inside the man's checked luggage.
The man told investigators he made the money in real estate and as a promoter of rap groups, but the complaint stated narcotic sniffing dogs indicated the packaging came up positive for illegal drugs.
The money was seized in Detroit and placed with the Wayne County Asset Forfeiture Unit.
ABC 12 News has learned the forfeiture case has been settled, and the Saginaw man will keep $185,000 and $47,000 will go to the Detroit Metro Airport Police Department.
The man's attorney, Joshua Nucian, confirmed the settlement, describing it as appropriate and adding "the man having that much cash while flying is the same as a gambler jetting off to Las Vegas. Its not illegal."
The man from Saginaw was also benefited by a change in Michigan's forfeiture law in 2019.
The fairly new law requires a criminal conviction before property seized under the Public Health Code can be forfeited to law enforcement.
The man faces no criminal charges in connection with the $232,000.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's office released a brief statement on the case, saying the claimant reached an amicable agreement resolving all legal and equitable disputes in this matter.