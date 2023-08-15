Saginaw man recounts how he and his family escaped the Maui wildfires

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan family's trip to Hawaii ends with a harrowing escape from the wildfires in Maui.
Several members of the Haddad family from the Saginaw area were in Lahaina last week.
That's the town that was devastated by the fires.
The Haddad family was forced to make a difficult decision.
They could have stayed at the resort they were staying in that had no power, no food, and no communication, or try to escape on a one lane highway that the locals refer to as the 'Highway of Death.'
"It was crazy, it was like the movie "Twister", like no one had a warning or nothing," says Charlie Haddad.
He took this photo from the Lahaina resort he and twelve other family members were staying in last week.
A wildfire is off in the distance. By this time, the family's resort had no power and there was no communication.
"You couldn't call 911 you couldn't do anything, you were like sitting ducks," says Haddad.
He took this cell phone video as people were trying to get out of town to escape the windblown fires.
"I told my wife, we got to get the heck out of here, this is not slowing down, it's getting closer," he says.
Police warned them if they got stuck in traffic and the wildfires approached, to do this.
"If you can't get out, jump in the water, what do you mean jump in the water, yeah, jump in the water," Haddad was told.
And their only option to leave was to take this one lane road through the mountains, a road the locals told them is described as the Highway of Death, as there is no railing on the narrow road and rockslides are common.
"We are packing our bags up, we are going down the mountain, and we will take our chances, better than sitting back with nothing," Haddad told his family.
The family was able to make the treacherous drive and eventually left Maui.
They are back on the mainland as a family celebration didn't turn out exactly as planned, but they are also thinking of the people lost and are now trying to survive.
"It was the wrong place at the wrong time, thank God we got out, still praying for everybody in Maui because it's going to take two to three years to build that up," he says.
Charlie Haddad's business is one of the sponsors of Sunday's Back 2 School Backpack giveaway at the Saginaw County Sheriff's office.
It runs from 10 a.m. until Noon, and some of the materials are going to be sent to Maui as the island recovers.