Saginaw man shot to death, cousin arrested for murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police accuse a Saginaw resident of shooting and killing their cousin.
Detectives said it happened a little before 10:30 Tuesday night at a home on S. Charles Street, on the west side of the city.
According to police, 42-year-old Larney Boyd was shot at least one time inside of the home he shared with his cousin. They said first responders tried to save Boyd but were not able to revive him.
ABC 12 has learned Boyd's cousin is in the Saginaw County Jail for open murder.
No word yet on what led to the shooting
City and State Police detectives continue to investigate the case.