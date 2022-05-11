Saginaw municipal employees to receive hazard pay totaling $864,000

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – City workers in Saginaw are getting a little extra in their paychecks as city council decides how to spend federal pandemic relief funds.
The city received $52 million in emergency funding from COVID-19. Now, council members have decided how to use some to help reward the people that kept the city running during the pandemic.
The choice to spend those funds on the people who helped the city was an easy one.
The hazard pay was brought forth to recognize those employees who worked essential services throughout the pandemic.
“They never waivered. I was in the trenches, they were in the trenches. If I called, the city didn't shut down,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.
Moore believes that the hazard pay money going to municipal employees is the right decision.
“We just want to show them we appreciate them for all of their hard work during the struggle,” she said.
The hazard pay will account for roughly $864,000 of the city's $52 million in stimulus funds.
The focus is the first responders and workers who kept the city operating during the lockdowns.
“We need the workers to move the city forward. We can't move it without the workers,” she said.
City council member Annie Boensch agrees with the Mayor.
“Everybody is struggling across the board and any kind of relief we can give our employees is something they deserve,” Boensch said.
The hazard pay will not affect everyone in the same way, and will depend on hours worked during a specified timeframe, but workers will receive anywhere from $750 up to $3,000.
The city council and city manager are not eligible for the payments. It impacts people who worked from March 23 of 2020 to March 22 of 2021.
Those who are first responders, or worked in city departments that dealt with face-to-face interactions are eligible for this hazard pay.