Saginaw nonprofit forced to rebuild after devastating fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An east side Saginaw non-profit forced to close its doors to the hundreds they help each week after a devastating fire.
The electrical fire started from an air conditioner and made it a total loss to the house.
The leader at Heart of Saginaw said there's currently food rotting and there will likely be a rat problem, but she says they're ready to come back bigger and better.
"We were devastated," Heart of Saginaw President Mona Thiel said.
Thiel and her husband were just leaving the house where they offer free food, clothing, home items and even church and recreation when the fire broke out just over a week ago.
"A lot of these people depend on us for food. We serve on Mondays, and we serve on Fridays, so on Mondays we try to give them enough to get through to Friday and from Friday to Monday," Thiel said.
Heart of Saginaw serves nearly 400 people each week. Within the first few minutes of ABC12 being there, three people stopped by hoping for help.
And Theil said the real heartbreak has been having to put that service on hold.
"If you don't have food to make it, you just don't have the food to make it," Thiel said.
And just last night, someone broke into the dilapidated home for what Thiel expects to be to take toilet paper or food.
"When you're desperate and hungry you're going to do whatever it takes to do," she said.
The nonprofit relies solely on the generous hearts of donors, which will be vital since they didn't have insurance.
Thiel said they will be back in some capacity next Friday with toilet paper and whatever food they can get their hands on.
"We love our people; we love them very much," she said.
Before they can demo the home and rebuild, she said they are waiting on the electric and gas to get turned off--which could take up to 30 days.
"We need it down; we have food in there that's rotting. There will be rats here if we don't get it done. It's already smelling, and the neighborhood doesn't need that," she said.
Thiel said they need $50,000 to get the house in operation again. Learn more here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/heart-of-saginaw