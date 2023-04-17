Saginaw nonprofit offers help to those in need in a dignified way

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A local nonprofit is helping economically disadvantaged community members get the assistance they need -- in a dignified way.
ABC12 met a local woman who says the service was truly life-changing to her when she had nowhere else to turn.
The need in our community is so great right now, leaders here say they've served more people so far this year than in 2002 alone.
"They gave me everything I needed -- furniture, bed linen, towels, everything. A complete apartment full of exactly what I needed," program recipient Merry Wood said.
Wood was looking to get an apartment of her own after living with her daughter, but she says without the help of Partnership Center, she would have next to nothing to fill it with.
"It's warm because of them. Because of the things they gave me," she said.
Partnership Center provides emergency financial assistance, financial literacy and budgeting and homelessness prevention and aftercare services along with furniture and household items for free.
"It's been a beacon of hope for those who may feel hopeless to come alongside them and to truly impact their future to foster like our mission statement says opportunities for new beginnings," Executive Director of Partnership Center Jeff Raymaker said.
Raymaker says recipients get to come through the spaces here and shop with dignity but don't have to swipe a credit card.
"We're seeing such a high increase, folks that just aren't applicable to other programs, and what we strive to do is make a way where there seems to be no way," he said.
And they are also provided with much needed hope in today's tough times.
"When you have someone actually concerned about your needs and what's important to you, there's no words to explain that," Wood said.
Partnership Center relies on the support of the community so whether you want to donate financially, donate household item or donate your time, see the below:
partner@saginawpartnershipcenter.org
Although the organization helps only those in Saginaw County financially, Partnership Center welcomes anyone from the Great Lakes Bay Region to contact them to receive household items and other services.