Saginaw Police need help finding a missing man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing individual.
Timothy Dale Jones, 73, walked away from his home address on North Harrison Sunday. The Saginaw Police Department says he walked away between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Jones was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, white and black athletic shoes. The Police Department adds that he may have had reading glasses with him.
Jones is mostly bald, with brown hair on the back of the head. Jones is 5' 6" and weighs 152 pounds. If anyone sees Mr. Jones call 911.